27 Jun 2022

MATCH PREVIEW: Athlone Town v Waterford FC

Waterford FC's Phoenix Patterson. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

27 Jun 2022 11:53 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

PREVIEW

Waterford FC travel to Lissywollen in Athlone on Monday with the aim of making it eight wins on the bounce for Danny Searle's side.

The Blues overcame Bray Wanderers 1-0 at the RSC last Friday night thanks to a Louis Britton goal in the second half. Third place Waterford are now eight points off current table-toppers Cork City and seven points off second place Galway United.

Monday's opposition, Athlone Town, remain in last place on the First Division table. Athlone were defeated 2-1 by Treaty United in their most recent fixture.

Head coach, Danny Searle, is looking forward to his team's second game in three days.

“My two favourite things in football are three points and clean sheets and the squad did exactly that [v Bray] and we got over the line. Credit in the second half, we get at the byline, got a great ball in from Roland [Idowu] and a clinical finish from Louis [Britton]," Searle told www.waterfordfc.ie

“We play again Monday and that’s a great thing for the lads. We got great minutes into their legs on Friday and have had a great recovery weekend too, so it’s all systems go to try to make it eight wins from our last eight.

“With two games this week, we’ve got to manage players but we’re not thinking about Galway at all because we have to get the job done in Athlone and that’s our full focus. We’ve recovered and trained well and are raring to go."

SQUAD
Paul Martin, Brian Murphy, Eddie Nolan, George Forrest, Richard Taylor, Kevin Joshua, Killian Cantwell, Cian Browne, Jeremie Milambo, Darragh Power, Tunmise Sobowale, Yassine En-Neyah, Romeo Akachukwu, Anthony Wordsworth, Ronaldo Green, Shane Griffin, Niall O'Keeffe, Callum Stringer, Roland Idowu, Dean Larkin, Phoenix Patterson, Nigel Aris, Liam Kervick, Junior Quitirna, Cian Kavanagh, Louis Britton, Owen Oseni.

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 10

Louis Britton - 8

Junior Quitirna - 4

Cian Kavanagh - 4

Tunmise Sobowale - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Shane Griffin - 2

George Forrest - 1

George Forrest - 1

Callum Stringer - 1

Roland Idowu - 1

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the Athlone Town stadium on Monday, June 27. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV

LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)

2 May 2022 | Waterford FC 1-0 Athlone Town

MATCH ODDS

Athlone Town 13/2

Draw 4/1

Waterford FC 1/4

