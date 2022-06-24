Republic of Ireland defender signs for Championship side Middlesbrough

Republic of Ireland defender Darragh Lenihan has signed a four-year deal with EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC. PIC: Sportsfile
Republic of Ireland defender Darragh Lenihan has signed a four-year deal with EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC.
Welcome to our third summer signing, @darragh_lenihan! ✍️ #UTB— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) June 24, 2022
The 28-year-old Meath man moves from Blackburn Rovers after Lenihan impressed for Tony Mowbray's team in the Championship last season.
The centre-back, who earned his first cap for the Irish national team in 2018, played the full game against Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League this month.
Boro boss Chris Wilder said: “I've been a huge admirer of Darragh for a long time, in terms of his qualities he brings as a player, as a person, as a competitor, as a warrior, and a leader of men.
“I'm putting a bit on him but I know he can handle it. He's a proper football player and I'm delighted.”
