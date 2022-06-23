MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC v Bray Wanderers

Waterford FC's Phoenix Patterson. PIC: Sportsfile
PREVIEW
Waterford FC return to First Division action on Friday following the mid-season break. The Blues host Bray Wanderers at the RSC as Gary Hunt and David Breen's side aim to continue their six-game unbeaten run.
Waterford, who have a game in hand on front runners Galway United and Cork City, are nine points off the top of the table going into Friday's fixture.
This week's opposition, Bray Wanderers, go into the game in seventh place. The Seagulls were heavily defeated 5-1 by Galway United at the Carlisle Grounds in their most recent game.
The Blues, who have two games in three days, also travel to Athlone on Monday to face a team at the foot of the First Division table.
️ RSC FRIDAYS | Looking forward to being back at the RSC this Friday as we entertain @BrayWanderers. Tickets are available online now and at the club shop this week.— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) June 22, 2022
Tickets: https://t.co/8hEhMd7vPK
Shop Opening Times
Thursday 3pm-7pm
Friday 11am-1pm#WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/p5u68uIKNA
SQUAD
Paul Martin, Brian Murphy, Eddie Nolan, George Forrest, Richard Taylor, Kevin Joshua, Killian Cantwell, Cian Browne, Jeremie Milambo, Darragh Power, Tunmise Sobowale, Yassine En-Neyah, Romeo Akachukwu, Anthony Wordsworth, Ronaldo Green, Shane Griffin, Niall O'Keeffe, Callum Stringer, Roland Idowu, Dean Larkin, Phoenix Patterson, Nigel Aris, Liam Kervick, Junior Quitirna, Cian Kavanagh, Louis Britton, Owen Oseni.
2022 Goalscorers
Phoenix Patterson - 10
Louis Britton - 6
Junior Quitirna - 4
Cian Kavanagh - 4
Tunmise Sobowale - 2
Eddie Nolan - 2
Shane Griffin - 2
Louis Britton - 1
George Forrest - 1
Callum Stringer - 1
Roland Idowu - 1
WHERE TO WATCH
The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the RSC, Waterford on Friday, June 24. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV
FINALLY back in action— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) June 22, 2022
RSC this Friday… #WaterfordFC https://t.co/dF3gXqFWNZ
LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)
6 May 2022 | Bray Wanderers 1-4 Waterford FC
MATCH ODDS
Waterford FC 4/11
Draw 7/2
Bray Wanderers 11/2
