30 May 2022

International football fixtures on TV this week

International football returns this week and there are some crucial forthcoming fixtures. PIC: Sportsfile

30 May 2022 12:06 PM

International football returns this week and there are some crucial forthcoming fixtures.

Scotland face Ukraine in the World Cup playoff semi-final while other countries, including Ireland, gear up to begin their UEFA Nations League campaign.

This week's TV schedule for international football is below:

Wednesday, June 1

Nations League

Poland v Wales, Wroclaw, 5pm - Virgin Two/Premier 1

World Cup Playoff Semi-final

Scotland v Ukraine, Hampden Park, 7.45pm - Virgin Two/Sky Sports Main Event

Finalissima

Italy v Argentina, Wembley, 7.45pm - Premier 1

Thursday, June 2

Nations League

Cyprus v Kosovo, AEK Arena, 5pm - Premier 1

Nations League

Bulgaria v North Macedonia, Huvepharma Arena, 5pm - Premier 2

Nations League

Northern Ireland v Greece, Windsor Park, 7.45pm - Premier 1

Nations League

Spain v Portugal, Estadio Benito Villamarín, 7.45pm - Virgin Two/Premier 2

Friday, June 3

Nations League

Kazakhstan v Azerbaijan, Astana Arena, 3pm - Premier 1

Nations League

Latvia v Andorra, Daugava Stadium, 5pm - Premier 1

U21 Euro 2023 Qualifier *

Republic of Ireland v Bosnia and Herzegovina, Tallaght Stadium, 7.30pm - RTE2

Nations League

Belgium v Netherlands,  King Baudouin Stadium, 7.45pm - Virgin Two/Premier 1

Saturday, June 4

Nations League *

Armenia v Republic of Ireland, Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, 2pm - RTE2/Premier 1

Nations League

Hungary v England, Puskas Arena, 5pm - Virgin Two/Channel 4

Nations League

Finland v Bosnia and Herzegovina, Olympiastadion, 5pm - Premier 1

Nations League

Italy v Germany, Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, 7.45pm - Virgin Two/Premier 1

Sunday, June 5

Nations League

San Marino v Malta, Stadio Olimpico San Marino, 2pm, Premier 1

World Cup Playoff Final

Wales v Scotland/Ukraine, Cardiff City Stadium, 5pm - Virgin Two/Sky Sports Main Event

Nations League

Cyprus v Northern Ireland, AEK Arena, 5pm - Premier 1

Nations League

Czech Republic v Spain, Sinobo Stadium, 7.45pm - Premier 1

Nations League

Portugal v Switzerland, Estadio Jose Alvalade, 7.45pm - Virgin Two/Premier 2

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

