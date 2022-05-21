FAI Junior Cup Final: Villa FC V Pike Rovers preview, venue and streaming info

Villa FC will contest this year's FAI Junior Cup final against Limerick's Pike Rovers.
Villa FC will contest this year's FAI Junior Cup final against Limerick's Pike Rovers. The Waterford side booked their place in the Centenary Final following an impressive 4-1 semi-final victory over Salthill Devon at Ozier Park.
FAI Junior Cup Semi Final highlights— Villa FC Waterford (@VillaFC1953) May 2, 2022
Villa 4 Salthill Devon 1
Goals from Cian Browne x2 and Dean Walsh x2
DATE
The match will take place on Sunday, May 22.
Huge game to look forward on Sunday— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) May 19, 2022
| @VillaFC1953 manager Conor Coad
"It's been a great run to the final and we're fully focused on the win..."
⚽️ @VillaFC1953 v @PikeRoversFC
FAI Centenary Junior Cup Final
Sunday, May 22 | KO 2pm
Turners Cross, Cork pic.twitter.com/pyt1QAPE5J
TIME
The FAI Junior Cup final will kick-off at 2pm.
— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) May 1, 2022
And we have a Final match-up...@VillaFC1953 v @PikeRoversFC
-
Oliver Bond Celtic 1-2 Pike Rovers
Villa FC 4-1 Salthill Devon#FAIJuniorCup | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/suJe2f0BrR
VENUE
The game will be held at Turner's Cross, County Cork - The home of Cork City FC.
STREAMING INFORMATION
The final will be streamed live on the FAITV Youtube channel HERE
Match Programme | FAI Centenary Junior Cup Final— FAI Grassroots (@FAIGrassroots) May 20, 2022
Download your FREE digital match programme ahead of the big final on Sunday!
⚽️ @VillaFC1953 v @PikeRoversFC
FAI Centenary Junior Cup Final
Sunday, May 22 | 2pm
➡️ https://t.co/eVmNCb4QbF pic.twitter.com/TyYL935Ewr
Waterford senior footballers will take on Wicklow away from home in the preliminary round of the inaugural Tailteann Cup on Saturday. PIC: Sportsfile
