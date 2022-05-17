Bristol City sign Republic of Ireland midfielder on a three-year deal

Bristol City have signed Republic of Ireland midfielder Mark Sykes on a three-year deal. PIC: Sportsfile
Bristol City have signed Republic of Ireland midfielder Mark Sykes on a three-year deal.
Mark Sykes has joined #BristolCity on a three-year deal! ✍️— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) May 16, 2022
The 24-year-old, who arrives as a free agent after leaving Oxford, also has the option of a further 12 months at the EFL Championship club.
Sykes told Robins TV: “I’m delighted, I came over last week and met the manager (Nigel Pearson), everything was positive.
“I’ve always wanted to play in the Championship and the manager was honest with me – he told me he would give me a chance here at the club so hopefully things keep moving in the right direction.
“My priority is to have a good pre-season and get myself in the team. I want to hit the ground running.”
Sykes, who was called up to Stephen Kenny's squad for the March friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania, made 137 appearances and scored 11 goals for Oxford after signing from Northern Irish club Glenavon in January 2019.
Syke's fellow Irish international Callum O’Dowda will leave Bristol City after he was officially released from the club. O'Dowda made over 150 appearances for the Robins during his six-year spell at Ashton Gate.
The Irish golfers of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington and Seamus Power will begin their first rounds at the US PGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club on Thursday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.