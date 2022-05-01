Search

02 May 2022

MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC V Athlone Town

Tom Byrne

01 May 2022 2:24 PM

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

PREVIEW

Waterford FC continue their First Division campaign on Monday, May 2 when they host Athlone Town at the RSC - Kick-off at 2pm.

Waterford got back to winning ways against Wexford FC last time out when they defeated Ian Ryan's outfit 2-0 at Ferrycarrig Park. Phoenix Patterson, who is the man in form for the club, scored both goals in the local derby victory.

The Blues currently sit in fourth position on the First Division table, 12 points behind current leaders Cork City who have one game more played.

Assistant Managers Gary Hunt and David Breen will target another three points against a struggling Athlone Town side on Monday.

SQUAD
Paul Martin, Brian Murphy, Eddie Nolan, George Forrest, Richard Taylor, Kevin Joshua, Killian Cantwell, Cian Browne, Jeremie Milambo, Darragh Power, Tunmise Sobowale, Yassine En-Neyah, Romeo Akachukwu, Anthony Wordsworth, Ronaldo Green, Shane Griffin, Niall O'Keeffe, Callum Stringer, Roland Idowu, Dean Larkin, Phoenix Patterson, Nigel Aris, Liam Kervick, Junior Quitirna, Cian Kavanagh, Louis Britton, Owen Oseni.

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 7

Junior Quitirna - 4

Louis Britton - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Cian Kavanagh - 2

Louis Britton - 1

George Forrest - 1

Waterford's Phoenix Patterson. PIC: Sportsfile

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 2pm at the RSC. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV.

LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)

18 Feb 2022 | Athlone Town 2-5 Waterford FC

MATCH ODDS

Waterford FC 1/5

Athlone Town 9/1

Draw 9/2

