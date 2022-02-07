Waterford continue pre-season with draw against Bohemians

Cian Kavanagh got on the scoresheet FILE PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford FC continued their preparations for the new League of Ireland season with a game against fellow top flight outfit Bohemians on Saturday.
PRE-SEASON | Another week closer to the league start on February 18th. Some shots from Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Bohemians - goals from Cian Kavanagh and Louis Britton. #WaterfordFC— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) February 7, 2022
Noel Browne pic.twitter.com/PKubHLawCl
Cian Kavanagh and Louis Britton got on the scoresheet for the Blues in an entertaining contest.
The new season commences for Waterford on February 18.
