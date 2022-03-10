Six Nations: Andy Farrell names Ireland team to face England at Twickenham on Saturday

Munster's Peter O'Mahony starts in the back-row for Ireland's Six Nations fixture with England at Twickenham on Saturday
IRELAND head coach Andy Farrell has named the match day squad to take on England at Twickenham this coming Saturday in round four of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championships.
Johnny Sexton captains the side from out-half and has Jamison Gibson Park alongside him at halfback. Bundee Aki is restored to the midfield to partner Garry Ringrose while Andrew Conway and Hugo Keenan come back into the backfield alongside James Lowe who is retained from the Italy game.
Cian Healy wins his 115th cap in a front row that includes Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong. Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan line out in the engine room while Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris make up the backrow.
The replacements include Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Robbie Henshaw.
The game which kicks off at 4.45pm will be televised by RTE and ITV. Both sides require a victory to maintain their Championship ambitions.
Ireland team v England, Round 4 Guinness Six Nations 2022
15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 18 caps
14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 29 caps
13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 40 caps
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 35 caps
11. James Lowe (Leinster) 10 caps
10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 103 caps CAPTAIN
9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 15 caps
1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 114 caps
2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 5 caps
3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 55 caps
4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 28 caps
5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps
6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 82 caps
7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps
8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 15 caps
Replacements
16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 24 caps
17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 46 caps
18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 21 caps
19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 66 caps
20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 25 caps
21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 94 caps
22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 30 caps
23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 55 caps
