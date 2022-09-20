Search

20 Sept 2022

Applications now open for Waterford’s first Affordable Housing Schemes

The two schemes which are the first developer owned sites to be advertised for affordable housing nationally and marks a very significant milestone.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

20 Sept 2022 1:53 PM

Waterford Fine Gael Senator John Cummins, party spokesman on Housing, Local Government and Heritage has welcomed the opening of applications by Waterford City and County Council for the first two Affordable Housing Schemes in Waterford.

Senator Cummins said:

“I have been working closely with Waterford City and County Council, local developers Frisby Homes and Whitebox, the Department of Housing and the Land Development Agency to bring forward these schemes. Those with combined incomes of between €56,000 and €81,000 are now being invited to make applications online via the Waterford City and County Council website”.

“These are the first of several schemes which will be delivered in the time ahead, with construction re-commenced at Mountneil, a further phase at Summerfields and two council owned sites on the Carrickpherish Road and Ballycashin. Proposals are also being worked on for Tramore and Dungarvan which are of the utmost importance”.

He said “As party spokesman on Housing, I am acutely aware of the challenges faced by individuals and families in purchasing a home.

“While house commencements are up over 31% in Waterford, inflation across the construction sector has resulted in rising house prices and that is why I have been working night and day within government to ensure that Waterford is prioritised for affordable purchase housing units which has been achieved.

“I visited both sites recently and it is fantastic to see many of the units at roof level with expected completion before Christmas/early New Year.”

Senator Cummins added:

“While exact minimum and maximum income thresholds for the different house types within each development exists, it is important to say that a couple or family with an income above the threshold may still qualify if they cannot get a mortgage to the full value of 3.5 times their income due to age or some other factor and likewise those below the threshold may also qualify if for example they had substantial deposits which could have been attained through an inheritance for example”.

Senator Cummins also identified the Help to Buy Scheme which provides a grant of up to €30,000 support towards your deposit as a very practical and useful supports for first time buyers.

“It is very unfortunate that all opposition parties are opposed to the help to buy scheme which has assisted so many young people in getting their foot on the ladder including 850 in Waterford.”

Senator Cummins concluded by saying:

“Both the Local Authority Affordable Purchase Scheme and the First Home Shared Equity Scheme will ensure a whole cohort of people who have been locked out of the housing market heretofore are able to purchase and own their own home.

“Both are based on an equity model and can be paid off when you are in a better position to do so, but importantly, when it is fully repaid, you own the home outright which is not the case under Sinn Fein’s alternative housing plans which state you will never own the land on which the house is built, and you will be restricted in selling the property on in the future to someone within a certain income band.”

