Six apartments in Waterford sell at auction for twice their listed price

Six apartments in a riverside location in Waterford city have sold at auction for twice their listed price.

Numbers 1, 2, 5, 7, 8 and 10 Moyne House, Grattan Quay, went to auction with Youbid.ie on June 23, all with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €78,000, except Number 1, which was €65,000.

The latter apartment realised a price of €120,000 and the remainder went for between €149,000 and €161,000.

In total, the six properties, in separate lots, went for a total of €900,000, up from a total combined AMV of €455,000.

Number 1 is a three-bed ground floor apartment and has a tenant in situ, while the others are two-bed and are located on the ground, first and second floors.

The properties are within walking distance to all amenities, with access to the unit via Grattan Quay and the rear of the courtyard.

Apartment 1 is 60 sq mts, apartment 2 has 61 sq mts, while all the rest have 58 sq mts.

Moyne House is situated on the edge of Waterford city centre, overlooking the Edmund Rice Bridge crossing the River Suir, and only 650m from the top of Broad Street.

“There was certainly strong interest in these apartments during the lead up to the auction,” explained Brigid Downes, Associate Director of Youbid.ie.

“On the day there were multiple bidders on each lot and prices achieved were well in excess of the reserves.”

Youbid.ie’s next auction will take place on July 21 and features properties from seven counties.

One of those is Number 3 Seaview Terrace, a period mid-terrace 80 sq mts property in the Waterford seaside village of Bunmahon.

It is a three-bed mid terrace property with beautiful Copper Coast views and is in need of considerable renovation.

The property is conveniently located within 300m of Bunmahon beach and within easy reach of all local amenities and goes to auction with an asking price of €90,000.

The house is set out over three floors and is in need of refurbishment, but offers huge potential to create a beautiful coastal home in a tranquil setting.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hallway, kitchen and sitting room at ground floor level.

There are two bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor and a lower ground floor level consists of a hallway, sitting room, kitchen/diner, bedroom and a shower room.

Seaview Terrace has the benefit of shared rear access and a rear garden.

The village of Bunmahon is a fabulous family holiday location and is only a 15 minute drive from the seaside resort of Tramore, the Comeragh Mountains and the Deise Greenway.

It is also approximately half an hour, or 23kms, from both Dungarvan and Waterford city.

All are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.