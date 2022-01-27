Search

27 Jan 2022

Superb semi-detached 4-bed property for sale in neighbouring county

27 Jan 2022 1:00 PM

CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE FOR PICS

- FOR SALE -

1 Hollybank Mews, Clongowen, Waterford Road, Kilkenny

4 beds - 3 baths - 127 sqm

ASKING PRICE: €320,000

1 Hollybank Mews is a spacious four bedroom semi-detached family home located in the highly sought after Clongowen development. Built by McInerney Construction in 2003, it will appeal to buyers looking for a quality home located a short distance from Kilkenny City Centre. This fine property is superbly positioned within the development and extends to 126.7 m / 1,364 sq. ft. Clongowen is a very settled development that will appeal to both families and professionals, given its location and proximity to schools, shopping, Kilkenny City Centre and M9 motorway. This house offers generous living space and comfortable, well laid-out accommodation.

The accommodation at ground level comprises: spacious entrance hall with guest wc, living room with bay window and double doors through to a large open plan kitchen/dining room, utility room and bedroom 4/study. The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area with gable end window, three good sized bedrooms (master with en-suite) and a family bathroom. Call agent Jennie Walshe from Sherry FitzGerald McCreery to discuss further on 056 7721904.

** OPEN VIEWING ON SATURDAY JAN 29 FROM 1.30PM TO 2.30PM **

