PROPERTY: €2.5m for an indoor pool and breathtaking ocean views in West Waterford

Yankee Cottage is located in Upper Curragh, Ardmore, County Waterford.

The property is described as 'a truly amazing beachfront property.'

It contains 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

The breath-taking residence is perched overlooking the magic Curragh Beach, one of the plethora of special beaches dotted around the picturesque village of Ardmore in West Waterford.

This exquisite residence stands on circa 5 acres and has a private landscaped Garden behind an automatic gated entrance.

A gravel driveway courtyard and secure post and rail fence on the land further compliment the property.

Yankee Cottage is just 45 minutes drive from Cork International Airport and in close proximity to the boutique Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore and the lovely Whitehorses Restaurant.

Built in 1997/1998, an impressive Swimming Pool forms the central theme to this home giving the impression of having a private Leisure Centre as it also includes a full Jacuzzi, Steam Room, and Sauna.

One can float to the sitting room and enjoy the ambiance of an open fire all the while admiring the natural beating of Curragh Beach to the left with the swimming pool on your right-hand side.