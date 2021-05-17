PROPERTY WATCH: Stunning five-bed South East residence in highly sought area hits the market

Golondrinas is a stunning high class five-bed executive detached residence, situated in a sought after residential location, fronting onto the Granges Road, on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

The family residence is situated within very easy access to all service and amenities, including St Canice’s schools, St Luke’s Hospital, Aut Even Hospital and a variety of other amenities.

The residence’s accommodation consists of an entrance hall, kitchen/dining room, sitting room, sunroom, utility, WC, five beds, three baths, attic and double garage.



The immaculate condition high class five bedroomed detached executive residence extends to approximately 3,200 square feet or thereabouts over two floors. There is a further 500 square feet sited in the attic, which is suitable for further conversion.

The property was built in 2002 to the highest specification, with no expense spared. It provides for light filled accommodation, which is very well proportioned, and all the modern conveniences expected of an executive home. It has all the features that one would expect of an executive house of this nature. There are high coved ceilings throughout, a very impressive hallway, with a turned balustrade mahogany staircase. There is ample living room on the ground floor to include a large drawing room, sitting room, sun room and a particularly well-proportioned kitchen/dining, with a further bedroom, utility on the ground floor.



The bedroom accommodation on the first floor is particularly spacious, with three bathrooms and a master bedroom.

There is a sun patio sited to the side, and mature tiered gardens within a private walled in site.

Services include oil fired central heating, under floor heating on the ground floor and solar panels. Mains water and mains sewage.



It is situated on 0.35 of an acre, or thereabouts, and it is sited in off the road, and approached from the road via an attractive front gardens and a tarmacadam driveway which wraps around the house to the rear. The site is mature, private and has a host of interesting shrubbery, trees and rockeries, and is a gardener’s delight.

For further information about this exceptional property contact Ed Donohoe of Donohoe Town & Country, Tel 056-7770400. Virtual tour is available to view here



Golondrinas

Granges Road

Kilkenny

R95 W7V7

Asking price: €700,000

BER: B2