Fantastic South East family home complete with sunroom going under the digital hammer for €100k

This four-bedroom family home is going under the digital hammer next month with an attractive price tag.

Nestled in the Carlow-Wexford border village of Clonegal, the four-bedroom detached home is listed with an AMV of €100,000 on Daft.ie.

Situated on c. 0.39 acre site with spacious gardens to the front and rear, this property would make for an ideal family home or investment opportunity for the discernable buyer.

The residence comprises of a hallway, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, utility room, four bedrooms (two en-suite), a family bathroom and an integrated sunroom.

Centrally located in the village of Clonegal, which is served by a local primary school, nearby Bunclody is a mere 5km away while Tullow and Carlow town are both 19km away.

The auction date is April 14 and you can see the full listing by clicking here.