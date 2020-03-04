Waterford housing development refused planning permission

A Waterford housing development has been refused planning permission by the City and County Council.

The proposed development in Lemybrien consisted of 16 dwelling houses. This was made up of two two-bedroom and six three-bedroom single-storey houses, three storey-and-half four-bedroom houses, five two-storey four-bedroom houses, three serviced sites along with all associated ancillary site works, and associated public service connections and upgrades.

Planning permission had been sought by a local family, made up of brothers Michael, Paudie and Seamus Veale along with brother-on-law Denis Lillis.

According to Waterford City and County Council, “the site is not serviced by an adequate water supply or wastewater network to accommodate the proposed development and in the absence of a firm proposal to upgrade the same the proposed development is deemed premature by reason of deficiencies in water supply and sewerage facilities. The proposed development is therefore contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

“The proposed development would be contrary to the provisions of the County Development Plan with regard to R3 Residential phased zoning policy as the applicant has not demonstrated that there is proven availability and capacity for water services to accommodate the proposed development. The proposed development would, therefore, be contrary to proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”