Multi-million euro development to transform Waterford building

A Waterford school is set to undergo a €16 million development.

Waterford City and County Council has granted conditional planning permission for the expansion of Newtown Secondary School, which will allow it to increase enrolment by 50% to 600 students.

The new development at the Waterford city school will include a 4,624sqm three-storey block with general and specialist classrooms. There will be a two-storey entrance block with reception, administration, social/locker areas and staff facilities. Other features include a single-storey special needs unit along with a 1,149sqm PE and assembly hall with changing facilities.

The northern section of the bio-laboratory will be retained as an archive museum.