Waterford community centre goes on the market

A County Waterford community centre is available for hire.

Carbally Community Centre in Ballymacaw is built on a four-acre site with outside seating and a brand new children’s playground.

The centre was fully refurbished last year using environmentally friendly materials.

There is a large kitchen and dining area on the ground floor. The kitchen is fully equipped with all of the necessary modern conveniences.

“We can provide freshly cooked meals if requested but if people don’t wish to avail of our catering service they are welcome to bring along their own lunches. We also have a new defibrillator at the centre just in case an emergency should arise,” a Carbally Community Centre spokesperson says.

“We are currently offering the facilities for hire at the rate of €10 per hour or €50 for the full day. It’s the perfect location for groups to hold meetings or classes with free parking provided in our extensive car park. The conference/activities room can comfortably hold a large group of people and is suitable for a vast range of activities.”

Contact 089-4834555 or message the centre on Facebook for more information.