Famous Waterford pub and restaurant goes on the market

A highly regarded Waterford bar and restaurant is on the market.

The Spinnaker Bar and Restaurant, Dunmore East, is for sale, with an asking price of €695,000.

“The Spinnaker Bar is a traditional rustic Irish pub with a strong emphasis on a quality food offering,” according to Daft.ie.

“The Main Bar offers a comfortable pub atmosphere with a warm meandering traditional interior, serving a full a la carte menu with seating capacity for 100 persons. The Snug offers an intimate bar with a private service hatch for a small gathering or meeting, while The Sports Bar offers a relaxed pub atmosphere, ideal in which to have a few pints and watch a game with capacity for 30 persons.”

The Spinnaker Bar and Restaurant also has a number of outdoor areas.

“Potential also exists to easily fit-out the existing first floor for accommodation, either for the owners accommodation or for staff/management. Being offered for sale as a turnkey package, The Spinnaker Bar and Restaurant offers an ideal opportunity to acquire a well-known and respected business with established trade and an enviable reputation.”