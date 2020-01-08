Would you buy this Waterford house with Wednesday's lotto jackpot winnings?

“One of the finest homes” is on the market in Waterford.

According to Daft.ie, the property at Goblin Hill, Grantstown, is located on a 3.5 acre site with woodland and sculpted gardens.

The area is one of Waterford city's most sought after residential addresses, according to Daft.ie

With an asking price of €895,000, the house has five bedrooms and four bedrooms.

There may also be potential for future development, subject to relevant planning permission.

The current owners have been in residence for almost 40 years.

