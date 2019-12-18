'Simply stunning' Waterford house on the market for €779,000

A house on the Gold Coast Road in County Waterford is on the market for €779,000.

Described as "simply stunning" on Daft.ie, the executive two-storey red-brick residence in Ballinacourty has commanding views over Dungarvan Bay, enjoying spectacular sunsets and is in close proximity to the Waterford Greenway.

Ceol Na Mara, Gold Coast Road, Ballinacourty

Inside, the property is in pristine condition with high quality finishes throughout. The spacious living room is to the front of the property and opens to the large sun lounge, which has lovely views of the front garden and bay. The lounge is to the rear of the property and is a perfect room for relaxing, with a sliding glass door to the rear and impressive fitted units. The kitchen and adjoining dining room are most spacious, featuring stunning fitted units and granite counter tops.

Four of the six large bedrooms are located on the ground floor and three of these have ensuite bathrooms with pressure showers. The master bedroom is upstairs and has a large walk-in wardrobe.

Externally, the property is surrounded by manicured lawned gardens with a private tarmac driveway that has ample parking space to the front and rear along with secure entrance gates at the stone finished front wall. The property also has a large double garage with two roller shutter doors.