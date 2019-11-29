PROPERTY
Waterford B&B 'in heart of tourist zone' for sale
Highgrove House in Tramore is on the market for €550,000
Highgrove House on 4 Marine Terrace, Tramore, is on the market for €550,000.
The 10-bedroom bed and breakfast is located at the top of Strand Road in the heart of Tramore's tourist zone.
The property could lend itself to further enhancement as a boutique hotel or respite home care facility.
More information is available on Daft.ie.
