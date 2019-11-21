PROPERTY
Waterford house on market for €165,000
The house at Marian Terrace is on the market for €165,000
A house beside University Hospital Waterford has gone on the market.
The semi-detached end of terrace house at Marian Terrace is on the market for €165,000.
The property at Marian Terrace, which is just off The Moorings and King's Channel, is in a quiet cul de sac.
It comprises of entrance hall, sitting room, kitchenette, bathroom and three bedrooms with a good sized rear garden.
More information on Daft.ie.
