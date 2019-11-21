Waterford house on market for €165,000

A house beside University Hospital Waterford has gone on the market.

The semi-detached end of terrace house at Marian Terrace is on the market for €165,000.

The property at Marian Terrace, which is just off The Moorings and King's Channel, is in a quiet cul de sac.

It comprises of entrance hall, sitting room, kitchenette, bathroom and three bedrooms with a good sized rear garden.

More information on Daft.ie.