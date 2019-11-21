Disqualified Waterford households eligible for Mortgage To Rent scheme

A large proportion of Waterford householders previously disqualified from a Government scheme designed to keep them in their homes could now be eligible to re-enter.

New figures from the Housing Agency show that 77 households in the county were ruled out of the Mortgage To Rent scheme that aims to keep homeowners with unsustainable debt in their current homes.

However, a leading expert in the field says many of those who had their applications rejected could now find solutions thanks to changes in the scheme which allows householders to remain in their homes as tenants of their local authority, paying an affordable income-based rent.

“There has been a widening of the house value eligibility parameters by the Government, which have risen to €305,000 in Waterford,” says Paul Cunningham, CEO of the only Government-approved Mortgage To Rent private operator, Home For Life.

“Another reason is Home For Life’s arrival into the scheme. Unlike many other operators, we are happy to consider rural dwellings or houses that need money spent on them to bring them up to a good standard.

“In the past, those two categories were responsible for high numbers of termination decisions.

“Home For Life is happy to assess each case on its merits and we will do everything in our power to ensure that those wanting their mortgage debt resolved can achieve that.

“We do not reject cases because of the location of the property or the level of repairs needed, which was a problem in the past.”

Home For Life CEO Paul Cunningham

According to Central Bank figures, there are over 700 family home loans around the county in arrears for two years or more.

Under the Mortgage To Rent scheme, 86 cases have either been completed or are being actively progressed, and this number is expected to increase significantly in the coming 12 months.

“There is a growing realisation that Mortgage To Rent provides a real alternative for both the householders and the lenders to find a solution that works for all sides,” says Mr Cunningham.

“The Government has developed the scheme over the years by widening the eligibility bands while now all lenders including banks and credit servicing funds are offering Mortgage To Rent as an important part of their options for homeowners in long term arrears.

“Because lenders want to avoid repossessions, Mortgage To Rent is now the ethical alternative to repossession.

“With the upcoming elections, it is also important that electoral candidates understand how the MTR scheme could work for many of their constituents who find themselves in serious mortgage arrears," he adds.