Planning permission sought to build houses on former Waterford school site

A company has applied for planning permission to build new housing units on the site of a former Waterford school.

Castle Keep Aspen Ltd want to construct 33 units at the former Tramore CBS Secondary School site on St. Otteran's Terrace.

The construction would consist of 13 two-bed single storey houses (consisting of a four-house terrace block, a three-house terrace block, four semi-detached houses and two detached houses) and the construction of eight three-bed two storey houses (consisting of two three-house terrace blocks and two semi-detached houses).

Permission is also sought for the change of use of part of the existing three-storey school building from educational use to residential use (consisting of two one-bed and two two-bed residential units at the lower ground floor, three one-bed and one two-bed residential units at upper ground floor, and three one-bed and one two-bed residential units on the first floor), made up of 12 residential units in total.