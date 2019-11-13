'Give them a break': Waterford mayor calls for rent freeze across Ireland

Mayor of Waterford City and County Council Cllr John Pratt has hit out at the increase in rents across the locality.

In just 12 months, rents in Waterford county have risen 11.5% and in Waterford city 5.5%, according to a new report from Daft.ie.

The average rent in Waterford county is now €962 and €1,007 in Waterford city.

“Rents are rising to record levels across Waterford city and county,” says the Labour general election candidate.

“Renters in Waterford are now paying extortionate amounts of their income on renting their home. This is particularly problematic when you consider the other rising costs facing families such as childcare.”

Mayor Pratt says the Government has failed the people of Waterford in managing the rental crisis and providing enough homes for families. “Before rents increase even further, I am calling on this Government to freeze rents across the country and to introduce maximum rents on a regional basis until enough homes have been built to tackle the housing crisis we have been living with for the past three years,” he says.

“Renters need a break, renters need certainty and renters need to be treated fairly. That is simply not happening under this Government,” Mayor Pratt adds.