Waterford house on the market for €1.85 million

A County Waterford house is on the market for €1,850,000.

According to Daft.ie, Pouldrew House, Kilmeadan, is one of the most desirable Georgian mansions in Ireland.

Palladian in style, the seven bedroom property was built by Viscount Doneraile in the early 1800s. The two-story mansion consists of 45 acres of mature woodland, gardens and a lake fed by the River Dawn. It has a fully renovated stable block and loft overlooking the waterfall.

The lake, lined by 200-year-old Scots pines, is stocked with trout and other native species of fish and wildlife. The outflow is by means of a 20 foot high waterfall that leads onto the River Suir.