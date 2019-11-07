Waterford pub on the market for 'a very realistic price'

A County Waterford bar and restaurant is on the market.

Kirwan's Bar and Restaurant on Main Street in Kill is for sale by private treaty for €189,000.

According to Daft.ie, the property is very much at the heart of all things within the community.

It has been in the Kirwan family for generations and boasts both an excellent loyal customer base and a very good reputation for food and drinks throughout the city and county.

Located only minutes from the Greenway and the added bonus of countless beaches and coves all with in the catchment area, this is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a freehold, seven-day licensed premises with ample car parking and easy access.

There is huge scope here for an owner operator or indeed investor to purchase this licensed premises and restaurant at a very realistic price, the description on Daft.ie adds.