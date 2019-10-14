Former jockey's home sells for €2.7 million at auction

One of the most iconic old houses in Kildare, home to the late Liam Ward, a champion jockey in his day, has sold at auction for €2.7 million.

Castlesize Lodge Stud at Casltesize Lodge features a generous main house as well as a gate lodge and a gardener's cottage.

It went for sale by auction last Wednesday, and despite a guiding price by Coonan's of €3 million, sold for €2.7 million. Coonans has not revealed the identity of the new owner.

The 483sqm Georgian residence is in a mature setting with the River Liffey running alongside it. It is on the Clane to Sallins road, two kilometres from Sallins, beside the turn off for Millicent in one direction and Bodenstown at the other. It also comes with 37 acres.

It was the home of former champion jockey Liam Ward who rode for Vincent O’Brien, and included a famous victory on board Nijinsky in 1968. He was a breeder following his retirement from his riding career.

This is reflected in the fact that at the back the house is a stable yard, with eight stables and numerous useful outbuildings. There is also a second yard with dog kennels and a fuel shed. Beside these, a walled garden has a central ornamental pond, and a tower house.