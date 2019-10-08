Waterford golf club on the market

A Eddie Hackett designed parkland golf course is on the market in County Waterford.

West Waterford Golf Club is being sold by private treaty for €1,500,000.

The 148 acre 18 hole course, extending to 6,802 yards off the championship tees, was created in 1991 from farmland owned by the Spratt family, who still own and manage the course. Streams were diverted to create water features and extensive plantings have matured to increase the challenge this course presents, according to Daft.ie.

The spacious clubhouse has ladies and gents changing rooms, showers, offices, and the pro-shop at ground level with the main restaurant, kitchen, bar and balconies offering fine views on the first floor.

West Waterford Golf Club has a strong member base and is home to professional golfers Seamus Power and Gary Hurley.