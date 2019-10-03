Waterford hotel on the market

A County Waterford hotel is on the market for offers in excess of €500,000.

A long-established and fully licenced premises, The Hibernian Hotel is located in the centre of Tramore.

Situated at the junction of Turkey Road and Strand Street, The Hibernian occupies 10,000 sq.ft of prime real estate with excellent road frontage, according to Daft.ie.

The property comprises 10 en-suite bedrooms, a nightclub, a sports bar, a cellar bar, a restaurant and a small self-contained retail unit.