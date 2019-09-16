Waterford company secures planning permission for new hotel with leisure centre

A Waterford company has secured full planning approval to build a new hotel on the site of the former Clonmel Arms Hotel in County Tipperary.

Conditional approval was granted by Tipperary County Council in July for the proposed 114-bedroom hotel, and this final grant of planning permission prevents the possibility of any objections to the town centre development being lodged with An Bord Pleanala.

Permission for the long-awaited development was sought from the county council last November by Fewer, Harrington and Partners, architects, planners and project managers, on behalf of Michael Ryan and Michael Cronin.

The new hotel will include dining, bar, conference and function facilities, as well as a basement car park and leisure centre.

The Clonmel Arms closed almost 14 years ago and the now derelict site, which straddles O’Connell Street, Sarsfield Street, Quay Street and Blue Anchor Lane, has been an eyesore in recent years.