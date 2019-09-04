'Splendid' house on Waterford road hits the market for €650,000

A splendid Georgian country home and B&B is on the market.

Tinvane House, Carrick-on-Suir, enjoys a majestic elevated position overlooking the Lingaun River and is presented in superb condition, according to Daft.ie.

Built in 1710 by the Earl of Bessborough, the house features all the charm and eloquence of Georgian design but with the benefit of a thorough restoration project having been undertaken between 2000 and 2007, taking particular care to preserve the history and heritage of this period property. In 1841, the Ordnance Survey Name Books described it as "handsomely situated...having plantations, gardens, orchard and ornamental grounds".

Tinvane House is on the market for €650,000

Currently positioned within some 24 acres, the pleasure grounds seamlessly link from pleasant formal gardens surrounding the house to the wider more informal grounds that include some delightful specimen trees and shrubs and fertile pasture. There is also an added eight acres available on the north side of the Lingaun River, which can be sold at an additional cost.

The main residence, accessed via a long tree-lined avenue, is a well-maintained, distinctive-looking 12-bedroom period mansion with four storeys.

In previous years, Tinvane House was operated as a successful B&B with six large family rooms all with private ensuites, a reception room and two living rooms. Added to this there is a five-bedroom family residence to the south wing of the property together with a kitchen utility, sunroom and sitting room The north wing of the property provides a large function room, kitchen and toilets.

There are two entrances to the property and tarmacadam roads throughout. There is also a large barn which incorporates four stables, a hay shed, tack room, cattle crush and three large storage areas.

Visit Daft.ie for more information.