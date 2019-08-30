'Outstanding' Waterford pub on the market

A County Waterford pub is on the market.

The Cotton Mill, Main Street, Portlaw, is an "outstanding" seven-day licenced premises, according to Daft.ie.

Formerly known as Brett's Bar, The Cotton Mill has an all year round regular and passing trade which is boosted from attendees at events held in nearby Curraghmore Estate and from visiting tourists.

The two-storey premises occupies a prime position in the town centre with very good on-street parking. The ground floor comprises of a public bar, main bar and dining area, snug bar, commercial kitchen, cold room, spirit and mineral store, lounge, ladies and gents toilets.

The upper floor consists of a spacious function room/bar, mezzanine, kitchen/living room, bedroom and shower room.

More information on Daft.ie.