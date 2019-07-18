Inside the 'desired' Waterford houses on the market

Two houses are on the market in one of Waterford's "most desired and sought after locations".

No 36 Kings Court is a stunning five/six bedroom detached home. The property is presented to the market in excellent condition and offers circa 242 square metre of spacious bright accommodation over two floors.

The ground floor offers two reception rooms an open plan kitchen/dining room, utility, guest wc and conservatory. An additional room to the side with its own door and bathroom currently in use as an office offers the possibility for a granny flat, treatment room, guest suite or home office.

The first floor has five bedrooms, a master ensuite and family bathroom. A Stira on the landing provides access to a large storage attic space, which has been floored.

Gardens to the front and rear are landscaped and a cobble lock driveway allows off street parking for several cars.

No 15 Kings Court is a substantial five bedroom on circa 230 square metres. The he ground floor includes double height ent hall, sitting room with solid fuel stove, living room with solid fuel stove and double doors to the dining room, kitchen with gas fired AGA cooker, utility, wc, and an additional room with its own door access that offers the possibility of many uses.

The first floor provides five spacious bedrooms all with built in wardrobes. The master bedroom has an ensuite and the current owner has added a unique feature by converting the attic to a very impressive dressing room/walk in wardrobe.

The property enjoys a large south west facing exceptionally private mature rear garden with decking, garden shed, and a purpose built all weather putting green and bunker practice area sure to impress the avid golfer.

A cobble lock driveway to the front offers off street parking and gated access at both sides to the rear of the property.

Presented to the market in excellent condition with many extra features including granite work tops and gas fired AGA in the kitchen, solid ash internal doors, skirting and architraves throughout.

This superb home will suit the needs of any growing family.

Kings Court is a small development of only 54 houses. It is a few minutes walk to University Hospital Waterford, Ardkeen and Tesco centres, is immediate to a beautiful Riverwalk, and a host of leisure and sporting amenities. Viewing is essential for both properties.

