Exceptional Victorian Waterford property on the market for €775,000

An exceptional detached Victorian property is on the market in Waterford.

Riverdale is located on the Newtown Road, Waterford city.

It is an imposing five-bed residence in superb decorative and structural condition on a private, mature site of circa 0.4 acres.

Features include views of the River Suir, oil fired central heating and a sunroom.

The property is not listed under the current Record of Protected Structures. It retains many of the original period features including 11ft high cornice ceilings, original sliding sash cord windows, original tiling and original stained glass windows.

Visit Daft for more information.