Popular South East hotel sold for €5 million

A fund controlled by Davy has acquired a four-star South East hotel for approximately €5 million.

The Irish Times reports the sale of Clonmel Park Hotel, located in the grounds of the Poppyfields Shopping Centre on Clonmel's outskirts.

The hotel was put on the market by estate agency JLL on behalf of its previous owner, the Poppyfield Consortium, with a guide price of €4.8 million in late 2017.

The hotel features 99 bedrooms and is run by the Tetrarch Hospitality Group under the terms of a leasehold agreement.

Apart from its accommodation, Clonmel Park Hotel has conference and banqueting facilities, the Wheat bar and bistro, Howard’s restaurant, and a large and popular leisure centre and Eco Spa. The leisure centre includes a fully-equipped gym, a 20m heated indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, treatment rooms and fitness studios.