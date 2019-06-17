Halfway House on Waterford to Tramore road set for auction

A substantial former licensed premises will be auctioned (unless previously sold) at Purcell Properties, Waterford city, on July 12 at 12pm.

The Halfway House (previously Kate Reilly's Kitchen) on the Tramore Road sits on approximately two acres with c.150-sq.ft road frontage.

At a guide price of €120,000, it offers considerable potential for redevelopment, particularly in the bar/restaurant sector. The property is in need of refurbishment and modernisation.

More information from Purcell Properties.