Stunning Faithlegg House Hotel Waterford family home on the market

A stunning and spacious family home on the grounds of Faithlegg House Hotel, County Waterford, has gone on the market.

The high quality finishes throughout the house are immediately evident as you enter. The impressive and superbly maintained accommodation on the ground floor comprises entrance hall, large sitting room with open hearth fireplace with marble surround, living room with feature bay window and open hearth cast iron fireplace, feature kitchen/dining comprising in excess of 320 sq ft, study/playroom, utility, and W.C.

The first floor affords four large bedrooms, two of which are en suite and main bathroom. The rear garden has been landscaped to provide mature hedging, impressive sandstone patios, water feature and gardens laid in lawn.

No 7 The Glade is one of the finest residential properties to come to the market in some time. It is valued at €765,000. Viewing is strongly advised.

