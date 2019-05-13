Waterford rents skyrocket as availability hits all-time low

Rents across Waterford have jumped 16% in the last year as availability plummets, according to Daft.ie's latest rental report for the first quarter of 2019.

In Waterford City, rents have risen by 13.6% in the last year and the average rent is now €986. In the rest of Waterford, rents were on average 16% higher in the first quarter of 2019 than a year previously. The average listed rent is now €928, up 63% from its lowest point.

There were just 2,700 homes available to rent nationwide on May 1, the lowest total ever recorded in a series dating back to 2006, according to the latest quarterly Rental Report by Daft.ie.

With tight supply, listed rents rose again in all 54 markets covered in the report. The average monthly rent nationwide during the first quarter of 2019 was €1,366, up 8.3% year-on-year. The average listed rent is now €337 higher per month than the previous peak in 2008 and almost €625 higher than the low seen in late 2011.

In Munster, rents rose by an average of 12.1% in the year to March 2019 and are now 19% above their previous high in early 2008, meaning Waterford's rising costs are well above the average in the province.

There are different trends in rental inflation across the country. In Dublin, the increase in rents in the year to December 2018 was 6.8%, the 31st consecutive quarter where rents have risen but the slowest increase since early 2013. Similarly, inflation is slowing in Leinster, with rents 7.3% higher than a year ago, half the rate of inflation seen two years ago. But elsewhere in the country, rents continue to rise at double-digit rates, with increases of between 10% and 15% in Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford cities, and increases of 12% on average in Munster, Connacht and Ulster.

Commenting on the report, Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft Report, said: “The rental market remains plagued by weak supply at a time of strong demand. While the total number of rental homes on the market did improve slightly earlier in 2019, the figures for May have undone all that progress."

"Much of the commentary around new supply for the market is unhelpful, particularly talk of so-called ‘cuckoo funds’ – what in other countries are termed landlords. With the sale market showing signs of greater balance between supply and demand, policymakers must maintain their focus on boosting rental supply. A key part of that is developers building, and institutional landlords buying, new apartment blocks.”

Raychel O'Connell from Daft.ie said: "Low availability of rental properties is clearly a major issue at the moment. With over 1.4 million property searches on Daft each day demand continues to be strong, despite decreasing supply in the current market."The full report is available from www.daft.ie/report and includes a commentary by Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the report, as well as an analysis of affordability and statistics on residential yields around the country."