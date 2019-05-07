PRPOERTY
Convenience store on Tipperary-Waterford border up for public auction at Granville Hotel
Abbey Stores will be auctioned at Granville Hotel, Waterford, on May 24
Brophy Cusack Real Estate has announced that Abbey Stores in Carrickbeg will be auctioned at the Granville Hotel, Waterford, at 3pm on May 24.
The property is a ground floor convenience store with an off licence. The first floor consists of five rooms with a total of c. 3000 sq ft of commercial space. The second floor consists of a two bedroom apartment c. 1000 sq. ft.
It is priced at €230,000.
More information is available from Brophy Cusack Real Estate.
