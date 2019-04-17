Exclusive Ballinamona Waterford property on the market

An exclusive four bedroom residence at Castlewoods, Ballinamona, Waterford, is on the market.

This unique property has been built and fitted out to the highest of standard with an internal floor area of c. 4,000 sq ft and set over three floors. The property is tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac ensuring the greatest of privacy.

Accommodation on the ground floor comprises of an entrance hall, a spacious kitchen/dining room, two reception rooms, sunroom, utility and wc. The first floor has a spacious landing with double doors opening up to a balcony, master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, three further bedrooms (one with an en-suite), and a family bathroom. The second floor comprises of an office and playroom.

Outside the property has a stone patio, private lawned gardens and a detached garage.

Features include:

• Superb private site larger than most in estate

• Solid block house

• Built c. 2003

• Pristine condition throughout

• Underfloor heating on ground floor

• Solid wood floors

• Granite worktops

• Alarmed

• Excellent location.

This impressive family home is in a walled country estate only three miles from Waterford city and convenient to all amenities. Ballinamona Park is well-known for its mature beauty, with its heavily wooded hardwood forests and rolling pastures in a parkland setting.

To organise a viewing today, contact Guiry Auctioneers on 086-3866406.





