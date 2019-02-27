REVEALED: The 10 most expensive houses sold in Waterford in 2018

According to information from the Property Price Register, a total of 1,528 residential properties were sold in Waterford throughout 2018.

The Property Price Register includes the date of sale, price and address of all residential properties purchased in Ireland.

According to figures from daft.ie, the average house price in Waterford is now €174,879. However, the most expensive houses sold in Waterford in 2018 were, unsurprisingly, well above the average.

These were the 10 most expensive residential properties sold in Waterford in 2018 according to the Property Price Register.

1 - The Old Rectory, Tower Hill, Ardmore, Waterford - €1.7 million

2 - 1 Coral Grove, Dunmore East, Waterford - €1.55 million

3 - Ballyin Garden House, Ballyin, Lismore, Waterford - €1.01 million

4 - Goose Rock House, Dock Road, Dunmore East, Waterford - €900,000

5 - Kaspera, Bishopscourt, Ballygunner, Waterford - €900,000

6 - Marlfield, Newtown, Waterford - €805,000

7 - 32 Castlewoods, Ballinamona, Old Tramore Road, Waterford - €770,000

8 - 16 Castlewoods, Ballinamona, Old Tramore Road, Waterford - €730,000

9 - Monamon, Lismore, Waterford - €700,000

10 - Ballykinsella, Tramore, Waterford - €660,000