I’m A Celebrity: Boy George reveals former Man United footballer inspired his hair transplant

Boy George has revealed he had a hair transplant after being inspired by former Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney.

The Culture Club star, 61, told his campmates on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! that he had been “bald” before undergoing the procedure.

After removing his oversized hat, a trademark accessory for many years, he was asked by England footballer Jill Scott where he had the procedure done.

“At the hair transplant shop,” he jokingly responded.

The singer added: “I was bald. Do you know what made me do it? Wayne Rooney.”

Responding to laughs from his campmates, he said: “Why do you think that is funny? It’s the truth. I saw Wayne Rooney’s hair and I thought I could actually get my hair done.”

At the suggestion he was “rebuilding himself” he added: “I am Darth Vader.”

Boy George, whose real name is George O’Dowd, rose to fame during the early 1980s.

Thanks to hits including Do You Really Want to Hurt Me? and Karma Chameleon, he and Culture Club were regular fixtures in the charts.