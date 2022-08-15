Irish rowers win gold at European Championships

Ireland's lightweight double sculls pairing of Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy claimed gold at the European Rowing Championships in Munich on Sunday.
Gold for Ireland!!— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 14, 2022
Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan comfortably take the win in the Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls at the European Championships in Munich #Munich2022 pic.twitter.com/vT22fMcHA4
The Cork duo cruised to victory with a time of six minutes 34.72 seconds to add another European Champions gold to their ever-growing triumphs.
O'Donovan and McCarthy have been a very successful team in recent times, having won gold at the Worlds in Ottensheim in 2019, at the European Championships in Varese in 2021 and at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
Great days for Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy as they receive their gold medals after a brilliant performance this morning #Munich2022— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 14, 2022
Report: https://t.co/FZM1vJ9PyP #RTESport pic.twitter.com/eelxiuGSq3
After the victory, McCarthy told RTÉ Sport: "It was a tough old race. There was a kind of a headwind out there, it was longer than what we're used to."
