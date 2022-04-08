Weekend Watching | Your guide to this weekend's live sport on TV

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
FORMULA ONE
AUSTRALIAN GP PRACTICE
SKY SPORTS, 3.30AM
HORSE RACING
FROM AINTREE
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.45PM
GOLF
US MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
RUGBY
CONNACHT V LEINSTER
BT SPORT1, 8PM
SOCCER
NEWCASTLE UTD V WOLVES
SKY SPORTS, 8PM
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
SOCCER
EVERTON V MAN UTD
BT SPORT1, 12.30PM
HORSE RACING
AINTREE GRAND NATIONAL
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 2PM
GOLF
US MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 3PM
RUGBY
EXETER CHIEFS V MUNSTER
BT SPORT3, 5.30PM
SOCCER
ASTON VILLA V SPURS
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
FORMULA ONE
AUSTRALIAN GP
SKY SPORTS, 4.30AM
RUGBY
CLERMONT V LEICESTER
BT SPORT3, 3.15PM
RUGBY
WOMEN: IRELAND V ITALY
RTE2, 5PM
SOCCER
MAN CITY V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
GOLF
US MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 3PM
