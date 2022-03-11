Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
FRIDAY, MARCH 11
GOLF
PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 11.30AM
WINTER PARALYMPICS
FROM BEIJING
CHANNEL 4, 1AM
CRICKET
WEST INDIES V ENGLAND
BT SPORT 1, 1.30PM
RUGBY
6 NATIONS: WALES V FRANCE
RTE2, 8PM
RUGBY
SHARKS V SCARLETS
TG4, 5.10PM
SATURDAY, MARCH 12
OCCER
BRIGHTON V LIVERPOOL
BT SPORT 1, 12.30PM
SOCCER
MAN UTD V SPURS
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
RUGBY
ITALY V SCOTLAND
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 2.15PM
RUGBY
BULLS V MUNSTER
TG4, PREMIER SPORTS, 2PM
RUGBY
ENGLAND V IRELAND
RTE2, 4.45PM
U20 RUGBY
ENGLAND V IRELAND
SKY SPORTS, 7.15PM
SUNDAY, MARCH 13
GOLF
PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 11.30AM
GAA
TYRONE V DUBLIN
TG4, 3.45PM
SOCCER
CHELSEA V NEWCASTLE UTD
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
SOCCER
ARSENAL V LEICESTER CITY
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
RUGBY
NORTHAMPTON V WASPS
UTV, BT SPORT, 3PM
