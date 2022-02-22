Injury rules prop out of Ireland Six Nations clash with Italy this Sunday
Ireland prop Tom O’Toole has been ruled out of Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy due to injury.
The 23-year-old suffered a hamstring strain during Ulster’s 12-0 United Rugby Championship win over Dragons at the weekend.
He is yet to feature in the Six Nations, having won his sole Test cap in last summer’s 71-10 victory over the United States.
“O’Toole will rehab the injury at Ulster and his progress will be reviewed over the coming weeks,” read a statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union.
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has opted not to call up a direct replacement ahead of the weekend game at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
After hosting the Italians, the Irish take on England at Twickenham on March 12, before concluding the tournament at home to Scotland a week later.
Wing James Lowe, who has returned from injury, and his uncapped Leinster team-mate Jimmy O’Brien were added to Farrell’s squad on Monday.
This change strongly endorses co-educational learning in terms of positive academic and social outcomes for children
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.