Waterford chosen as location for new mental health 'Crisis Resolution Team'

Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, has announced the selection of Waterford and South Kilkenny in Community Healthcare Organisation (CHO) 5 as the first pilot site for a Crisis Resolution Team.

Crisis Resolution Teams will provide short term, intensive, multi-disciplinary assessment and supports to people with severe mental health difficulties in their homes. They will provide an alternative pathway to acute hospital admission or early discharge back to the community.

Minister Butler stated that “Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in the development of alternative out of hours mental health services, in line with our national mental health policy "Sharing the Vision” and the HSE National Service Plan 2021.”

The pilot in CHO 5 is due to commence in Q1 2022, with other sites expected to join the pilot testing later next year. It is planned that the service will be available outside of normal working hours to individuals aged 18 and over, through referral from a GP, community mental health team, liaison mental health team or community café.

Minister Butler continued that “the pilot crisis resolution team, will be complemented by a community café which offers accessible, out of hours, mental health support for people with varying levels of need. The café will be peer-led, with clinical support available, where needed, and will be open to self-referrals and drop-ins”.

Minister Butler concluded that “other recent developments in out of hours mental health supports have included the commencement of construction works on a Crisis House in Clonmel this month, the progression of child and adolescent mental health service (CAMHS) telehubs and the official opening of a community café in Galway.

"All of these provide innovative, alternative out of hours services, which I expect to be rolled out nationally.”