Search our Archive

23/07/2021

1452794778036
1452599028110

Waterford people urged to beware of fraudsters purporting to be from Permanent TSB

Waterford people urged to beware of fraudsters purporting to be from Permanent TSB

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardaí at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) are warning the public of a recent smishing scam where persons are receiving text messages purporting to be from Permanent TSB advising of 'unusual activity' or a 'suspicious log-in attempt' on their account.

"Once the person clicks on the link they will be brought to a cloned website where the fraudsters will seek their pins, passcodes and other personal information from them. The information sought is far and beyond what a bank would ever seek.

"The fraudsters wants your personal data so they can steal money from your bank account or purport to be you when contacting banks," a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are warning the public to be wary of such text messages and if in any doubt of the authenticity of the text, contact their bank on the numbers they usually use and not to use a number supplied by these texts.

There are other ‘smishing’ texts being received and these can purport to be from service providers, revenue, banks and/or delivery businesses. Some can fit into the threads of previously received genuine texts which adds an air of authenticity to them.

An Garda Síochána's advice to the public is as follows:

 - Never click on a link of an unsolicited text, email or respond to cold callers seeking personal information.
 - Never give away personal data like PIN number, card numbers, passwords, one time codes, PPS numbers
 - If you are expecting a delivery and receive such a text be very careful.
 - Banks will never text you seeking personal information like account numbers, passwords, pin codes, mother’s maiden’s name
 - If you have been a victim its vital to change your passwords/pin codes
 - If you have responded to such a text contact your bank immediately
 - It is also important to report the matter to Gardaí.
 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie